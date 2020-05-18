DLSWCC clears 5 hydro power projects

To boost hydroelectricity in Kashmir valley, the Divisional Level Single Window Clearance Committee (DLSWCC) today cleared two hydro-electric power projects of 5 MW capacity each at a total project cost of Rs 83.09 crore.

The meeting was chaired by Director, Industries & Commerce Kashmir and it was attended by General Manager, District Industries Centre, Anantnag, Joint Director, Fisheries, Joint Director, JKEDA, Assistant Director, Planning (Industries & Commerce), Range Officer, Forest and District Officer, Pollution Control Board Anantnag, an official handout said.

The meeting was informed that both these projects are being constructed by M/S O2z Trading and Industries Pvt. Ltd. These projects are being constructed at Ichoo Nallah Ahlan at a project cost of Rs. 43.33 crore and Mavar Nallah Kokernag at a project cost of Rs. 39.76 crore. The meeting was informed that the project at Ichoo Nallah Ahlan is near completion and be commissioned soon. The projects were cleared after NOCs were sought from concerned departments.

During the meeting the Director stressed that such small projects will help in harnessing the hydro-electric potential of Kashmir valley besides being eco-friendly and economical. He said that Kashmir has vast hydroelectric potential and setting up these small Hyde’s projects will provide job opportunities to skilled and unskilled youth of the catchment areas.

He said the UT Government has given highest priority for its development, since hydro electric generation can meet the growing need of power for industry, agriculture and rural electrification. Earlier, the Divisional Single Window Clearance Committee also cleared two hydro electric projects of 4.05 MW and 5 MW in Ganderbal district having total project cost of Rs. 106.76 crore.

These projects are 4.50 MW Butikulan Mini hydel power project constructed at project cost of Rs. 59.69 Crore and 5 MW Butikulun Mini hydel project constructed at project cost of Rs. 47.07 Crores. These projects are being constructed by M/S S.A Power Utilities Pvt. Ltd and M/S Mass N-Ergy Pvt. Ltd. respectively.