DMs authorised to declare micro-containment zones

The Department of Disaster Management today issued revised guidelines for regulating activities within J&K for effective containment of Covid19 from April 1.

“The District Magistrates may take local preventive measures like not allowing gatherings, assemblies, processions, notifying micro-containment zones for checking spurt of infection in their respective districts. Necessary orders in this regard may be issued under the DM Act/CrPC,” reads the preventive measures suggested by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, BVR Subrahmanyam.

However, no Deputy Commissioner or any Subordinate Magistrate shall impose any local lockdown, outside notified containment zones, without prior consultation with the State Executive Committee which shall if required convey its decision only after consulting the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India,” reads the guidelines.

The guidelines advocate strengthening the strategy of three ‘T’ protocols for testing, tracking, and treating and enhancing the sampling up to 70 percent.

“The Divisional Commissioners need to supervise and ensure that tests are being conducted uniformly across all districts. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on a best effort basis to 70% or maximum excluding travelers,” read the guidelines.

It is advised that the positive cases may be isolated quickly and treated in facilities, hospitals and homes. “The Health Department of J&K should ensure availability of covid19 dedicated health and logistics including ambulatory infrastructure, based on their assessment of case trajectory,” it states.

While all the activities have been permitted with conditions of following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)/guidelines in J&K, the guidelines read that restrictions will be imposed in the containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.

As far as the protocol of returnees/travelers coming into J&K from other parts of the country is concerned, it categorically mentions there shall be no restriction on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to the Union Territory whether by road, rail or air.

The guidelines on covid19 containment further read that the passengers, returnees, and travelers will have to compulsorily undergo a covid19 Antigen Test.

With regard to the opening of schools, colleges, and higher educational institutions, technical and skilled institutions in view of the recent spike in reported cases of infections, the guidelines read that the educational institutions are strongly advised to take full safety precautions especially by ensuring social distancing, staggered attendance, maintaining sanitation, hygiene and early identification and isolation of cases.

“Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and it shall be encouraged,” read the guidelines, while stating that the online class may continue in schools where they are being conducted smoothly.

Besides, the ceiling on the number of pilgrims permitted to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Katra, shall continue to be 25000, and the religious places or places of worship shall continue to remain open for public and it is subject to SOP.

Pertinently, the emphasis is on vaccination against the covid19 in the present scenario which is critical to break the chain of transmission. “All districts should rapidly step-up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority and permissible groups,” the guidelines read.