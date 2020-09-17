Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:44 AM

DNA results of Rajouri families in few days: DGP

‘No delay, as the process takes time’
DGP Dilbag Singh with IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF during media interaction in Srinagar
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that results of DNA samples of Rajouri families will be out in few days and there is no delay in process.

“There is no delay in the results as the process takes time. I believe it’s a matter of few days when the results of DNA samples will be out,” the DGP said while replying a query that it has been over a month since DNA samples were collected from six members of three families in Rajouri district of Jammu.

The three Rajouri families who claimed that their wards were killed in alleged fake encounter in Shopian in July this year, recently appealed Lieutenant Governor to intervene personally and ensure justice to them.

The families in a written appeal had said that they wanted dead bodies of their wards, so that they can give them decent burial. The families in their appeal summarised all events.

They said that DNA samples were collected from the families for matching purposes and they were promised results in 15 days. However they are waiting since more than a month.

The families have further said that they rendered sacrifices for the country and many of their family members are serving in Army still, and some have even taken part in Kargil War.

The Lt Governor while replying to a question during a press conference at Raj Bhawan Srinagar on Monday said: “unke saath Insaaf hoga” – they will get justice.

The investigation has also come under severe criticism from various rights activists alleging that the investigation process was slow.

