Doctor among 15 new cases in J&K, total 793

J&K saw 15 new cases of COVID19 on Thursday, one among them dead. A doctor is among the new cases, as the total reached 793 in J&K.

A female doctor working in Super Specialty Hospital here has tested positive for COVID19. Two wards of the hospital have been sealed as four attendants of patients admitted at the hospital have already tested positive.

The doctor is the second medico who has tested positive for the virus in Kashmir. Last month, a doctor working at GMC Baramulla had tested positive for COVID19.

Six patients admitted at Bone and Joint Hospital hailing from various districts of Kashmir are among the new cases of COVID19. Dr S Saleem Khan nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said the samples had been taken as the patients had been scheduled for surgery. Dr Khan said two patients were from Bandipora, one from Pulwama, one from Budgam, one from Baramulla and one from Ganderbal. He said the patients, after they tested positive, were isolated at B&J Hospital itself.

One patient admitted at SMHS Hospital has also tested positive. A patient admitted at this hospital died late Wednesday evening. He had also tested positive for COVID19 later, Dr Khan said.

A patient from Batengo Anantnag admitted at SKIMS has tested positive for COVID19. The patient, a 55 year old female had reported to emergency of the hospital and was tested for COVID19, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient had arrived to hospital with breathlessness and is critical.

A total of nine samples have tested positive at CD Hospital lab in the past 24 hours. Dr Khan said 719 samples have been tested at the lab in one day.

Four samples sent from district Shopian have also tested positive, Dr Jan said. These, he said, include a child’s and of man from outside J&K. Pulwama district has also added one patient to its COVID19 tally. A 70 year old female has tested positive from the district.

Dr Jan said a record number of 1333 samples were tested at the VRDL Lab in the past 24 hours.

Rohit Kansal, principal secretary to J&K Government has commended the large number of tests being carried out. “J&K breaks 3000 tests a day barrier. 3429 samples tested,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile J&K Government in its information bulletin has provided district-wise breakup, of cases: Bandipora with two new positive cases has taken the total to 134 positive cases with 70 Active Positive, 63 recovered (including 01 recovery today), 01 death; Srinagar has 126 (including 02 today) positive cases with 47 Active Positive, 76 recovered, 03 deaths; Anantnag district reported 1 new cases which led to 122 positive cases with 120 Active Positive, 01 recovered, 01 death; Baramulla has 105 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 60 Active Positive, 42 recovered, 03 deaths; with 04 fresh cases today, Shopian has 98 positive cases with 64 Active Positive, 34 recovered (including 09 recoveries today); Kupwara has 69 positive cases with 38 Active Positive, 31 recovered; Budgam with 01 new case has 31 positive cases with 19 Active Positive and 12 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 16 positive cases including 1 case reported today with 02 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 12 positive cases with 07 Active Positive and 05 recoveries including 02 recoveries today; Pulwama reported 12 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 08 active positive, 04 recovered (including 01 recovery today).

Similarly, Jammu has 31 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 05 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Udhampur has 22 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 02 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 07 positive cases with 03 Active Positive and 04 recoveries; Rajouri has 04 positive cases, 01 active positive and 03 have recovered; Kathua has 01 positive case who is active positive; Kishtwar had only 01 positive case who has recovered while Ramban and Reasi districts have 01 active positive case each.