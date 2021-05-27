Doctors debunk fake news post about vaccines

The doctors in Kashmir today ridiculed and vehemently rejected a social media post which had claimed that all those persons who had taken covid19 vaccination will die within two years. “This is a fake post, and people should not believe it,” they said.

Earlier, the Centre government on Tuesday busted the fake news post which had allegedly quoted Nobel Laureate and prominent French Virologist Luc Montagnier, stating that all those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease will die within two years. “The claim in the image is fake. The Covid-19 vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this message,” the Centre had said in a subsequent tweet.

The doctors here today debunked this fake news and stated that “currently the vaccination is the most potent tool to fight against the Covid”.

Chairman, Advisory Committee for Covid of J&K and former Director of SKIMS, Prof. Muhammad Sultan Khuroo said: “I am personally distressed to see a news circulating in the social media about the risks which COVID-19 vaccines can pose due to possibility of Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE).”

“This news,” he asserted, “is fake and based on no facts and I would urge all members of society active in the social media not to circulate this news and delete it from their posts.”

He said: “All vaccines are tested for ADE in animal models before human trials are done. All vaccines are certified safe from ADE response prior to human trials. I must stress that all COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in animal models for ADE and are safe from such a phenomenon.”

He said that there are no reports of ADE in humans after use of millions of doses till date. “So, the news item circulating in the social media is false, fake and not based on scientific facts. I would appeal to the public not to pay heed to this news and also urge all not to circulate such baseless news items in social media to mislead the public.”

Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr. Showkat Shah said French Virologist and Nobel Prize Laureate Luc Montagnier’s claim that Covid19 vaccination will kill people within 2 years is false and baseless.

“Actually virus mutation is a common phenomenon and expected. The more the viruses transmit, the more it mutates,” he said, adding that this is where vaccines play an important role in limiting the transmission and preventing the emergence of new mutants and variants.

“This all has caused a lot of anxiety among those who have taken the vaccines. Also many people are showing hesitance for vaccination. This claim is false and Covid 19 vaccine is completely safe.”

Dr Shah urged people to come forward for vaccination and asked them not to pay any heed to such fake claims.