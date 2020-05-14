[Domestic Violence] | HC calls for wide publicity of schemes for victims

J&K High Court has asked the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to give wide publicity to schemes for assisting the victims of domestic violence.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation, division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Ranjnesh Oswal directed the SWD to ensure publicity of such schemes so that the victims are made aware of the availability of the assistance.

The court also asked Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (J&K SLSA) to continue assisting all needy people in terms of the programmes being pursued by it.

The directions came after the court expressed “satisfaction” over the steps taken by the government to “mitigate the sufferings of victims of domestic violence”.

In his status report Principal Secretary SWD had said that keeping in view the circumstances prevalent in J&K, anganwadi workers were “best suited” to provide “the first place of contact to the victims”.

However, the report said that the efficacy of pharmacies and grocery stores as the first point of contact for victim of domestic violence and their approachability and viability as the first point of contact “is gravely doubtful so far as J&K is concerned.”

“One Stop Centers’ for providing counseling, legal aid, medical aid, temporary shelters as also Helpline 181 were ideal for tackling the menace of domestic violence at all times,” the report said.

The court was informed that ‘One Stop Centers’ are being developed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Women and Child Development. As per these guidelines, first line workers such as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are involved for furthering the cause of women in distress.

Moreover, the court was informed that funds up to Rs10 lakh per district out of SDRF have been allocated for victims of domestic violence while Rs 2 lakh per district have been allocated for victims of other violence— children, transgender and elderly persons.

“It would appear that the respondents have taken substantial steps to mitigate the sufferings of victims of domestic violence including women, elderly persons, children and transgender,” the court observed.

Report filed by Member Secretary, JKSLSA said that in 20 districts, orders of maintenance had been passed on many complaints but the complainants have not received payments on account of lockdown. “The maintenance . . . deserves to be regularly made available,” the court said.

The court however said efforts should be made by the District Legal Services Authorities to ascertain the welfare of the persons who had sought maintenance.

Meanwhile, the court asked Assistant Solicitor General of India T M Shamshi to submit a report on the mechanism evolved in Ladakh to meet the needs of victims of domestic violence.