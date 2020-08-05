Domicile certificates | Authorities asked to enter details on portal

The government has asked the competent authorities to enter details of Domicile Certificates which are issued offline, onto the application/portal simultaneously to ensure accuracy in the data collection, real time monitoring as also avoid chances of any misuse.

As per an official handout the government has asked all the authorities competent to issue Domicile Certificates in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, to enter the details of all such Domicile Certificates which are issued offline onto the application/portal simultaneously to ensure accuracy in the data collection, real time monitoring as also avoid chances of any misuse.

An order issued here by the General Administration Department in this regard said, “The matter has been reviewed and keeping in consideration the requirement for capturing of data of Domicile Certificates, it has been decided that the Competent Authorities shall enter the details of the certificates issued manually for which the portal is being enabled.”

As per the order, the applicants can apply for grant of Domicile Certificates both physically or through electronic mode by applying online on the portal www.jk.gov.in/jkservices and the Competent Authorities can also issue the certificates manually as well as electronically.