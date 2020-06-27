Domicile certificates distributed among WPRs, Balmiki Samaj, Gorkhas, others

The process of distribution of Domicile Certificates under the new Domicile law was continued here today with the distribution of more than 50 Domicile Certificates by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma in a special camp organised for the purpose.

In a statement, the government said: “The recipients of the Domicile Certificates included those sections of the society who were residing in J&K for the last more than 70 years but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights. They included West Pakistani refugees, people belonging to the downtrodden sections such as the Balmiki Samaj, Gorkhas and others from R S Pura, Bishnah, Bahu, Jammu South and several other parts of Jammu. Many senior citizens also participated in the camp.”

The Divisional Commissioner said that with the distribution of Domicile certificates the long pending demand of the public has been fulfilled. “People who were living in Jammu and Kashmir for many years but were deprived of citizenship rights now have equal rights as citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Under the Domicile Rules all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for grant of domicile. Children of Central Government officials, All India service Officers, officials of PSUs and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognized research institutes of the Central Government, who have served in the Union territory of Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of ten years will also be eligible for Domicile status in the UT. Besides, all those migrants and their children who are registered with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner will be granted Domicile certificate. Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons have become eligible for grant of domicile status.

Pakistan on Saturday “rejected” the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people “not originally” from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The certificates issued to non-Kashmiris including, among others, the Indian government officials under ‘Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020’ are illegal, void and in complete violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and International law including the 4th Geneva Convention,” the FO said.

It asked the international community to intervene to stop India from what it called “changing the demographic structure of Kashmir”.