Domicile certificates made compulsory in educational institutions, professional colleges

Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir has been replaced with domicile certificate for admission in educational institutions and professional colleges.

“It has been decided that the requirement of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) wherever prescribed for admission into educational institutions will be replaced with domicile certificates,” the J&K General Administration Department said in an order.

In a separate notification, the GAD said, “Any candidate interested in appearing in any entrance test conducted by the BOPEE must possess domicile certificate

issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, and such age and qualification, including a category certificates and experience, as prescribed by the Government for such course from time to time.”

The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred by section 23 of J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) Act, 2002.

All the administrative secretaries have been directed to immediately effect changes in the statues/rules wherever there exists prescribed requirement of PRC for admission in the educational institutions.

And, this (domicile status) will be the eligibility condition for admission to the educational institutions.

With the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, series of constitutional changes have been affected in J&K.

In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Removal of Difficulties) order, 2019, any references by whatever form to “permanent residents of the State or hereditary state subject” wherever they occurred in any Act or notification issued or rules, order made stands omitted with necessary grammatical variation.

The Government notified the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, vide SRO 166 yesterday.

Pertinently, PRCs remained an important document for the people in J&K in getting government services, admissions in educational institutions, professional institutions, revenue documents, government schemes and scholarships till the special status of J&K was scrapped on August 5, 2019.