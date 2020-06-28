Domicile law unconstitutional, not acceptable: Farooq

National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday termed the domicile law as unconstitutional and said it was not acceptable to him.

“The law is illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional. So why do you think I am going to accept something which is unconstitutional?” Farooq said in reply to a question.

He was speaking at Larim-Ganjipora village of Qaimoo Kulgam where he had come to offer condolence to former NC legislator Home Shalibugh, Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi. Larmi’s mother passed away yesterday.

Abdullah’s remarks come at a time when the LG’s administration has initiated a process of issuing domicile certificates to the non-locals under the new domicile laws notified after the abrogation of J&K’s special status.

He also said dialogue and not war was the option for the country.

“Whether it is India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is in talks. War is not the solution,” Abdullah said.

India and China are engaged in a standoff on the LAC in Ladakh for the past two months.

He asked political parties to unite for the purpose and not for the sake of elections.

“I don’t differentiate between prisoners. They are all the same for me,” he said when asked whether he seeks release of all Kashmiri prisoners.

Asked if he will approach separatists too for unity, he said, “You are asking me silly questions just to please people in New Delhi. Do you know what the charge sheet put against me was? It had no substance.”

Farooq was arrested in August last year and detained for seven months at his residence.

Almost all mainstream leaders arrested post-August 5, barring PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, has been released.

Farooq also appealed to people to turn to Allah and seek his forgiveness.

“These are testing times for us. We should turn to Allah. Offer Namaz five times a day and ask for repentance and ask him not to test us more. At the same time, we should not be scared. He must have planned something better for us,” Abdullah said.

Farooq said that during his house detention, he read the Quran with meaning and Tafseer.

Abdullah also asked people to refrain from taking alcohol.

“It is prohibited in Islam and they (government) want to promote it here,” he said.