Domicile prerequisite for post of J&K Bank MD

Jammu and Kashmir government has made ‘domicile’ a prerequisite for appointment to the post of Managing Director J&K Bank advertised by the premier financial institution recently.

According to the Domicile Rule as defined by Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month, a person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years will now be eligible to be a ‘domicile’ of the newly carved Union Territory.

A senior J&K Bank official informed that all appointments in the Bank will be made according to the Domicile Law issued by the Union Home Ministry for J&K, which he said was evident from the advertisement notice issued for the post of MD J&K Bank.

J&K Bank has invited applications from professionals with experience in “mainstream banking sector” for filling up the key position.

According to advertisement notice, the candidate must be ‘domicile’ of J&K and should possess 15 year experience in mainstream banking sector with three years at the board level. The government will appoint the MD on recommendations of a screening committee which will hold interactions with suitable candidates, the notice reveals.

“The applications be screened by a screening committee and suitable candidates meeting the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for an interaction with the selection/search committee, which will make recommendation to the government of Jammu & Kashmir for appointment as Managing Director of the Bank. The decisions/recommendations of the screening/selection/search committee and J&K government shall be final,” reads the notice.

J&K government has set up a three-member committee headed by Tapan Ray, ex-Union Corporate Secretary for screening/ selection of the chairman and the managing director of J&K Bank. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance department and Anand Madhukar, officer on special duty in department of Financial Services, Government of India are two members of the panel.

Reserve Bank of India in October last year gave a six-month extension to R K Chhibber as Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank. He was appointed as the bank’s interim CEO for three months in June last year following the removal of Parvez Ahmed from the post by the State Government.

In June last year, the Board of Directors of J&K Bank had recommended the appointment of a separate chairman and a managing director of the bank. The J&K government was repeatedly directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to separate the positions of chairman and managing director for better governance

Meanwhile, J&K Bank has put on hold appointment of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) after Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president and former Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari alleged violation of Domicile Law in the appointment of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Bank.

According to a statement issued by bank, CMD J&K Bank, RK Chibber while commenting on yet-to-be-formally-confirmed appointment of the allegedly non domicile candidate for the post of CFO, said the “appointment process had been started before the introduction of the recent domicile law and as of now the appointment has been put on hold after keeping in view the interests of the domicile candidates of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, and would be reviewed accordingly.”