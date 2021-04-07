Don't come to encounter sites, disturbance spots: IGP tells media

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has urged journalists not to come close to encounter and other disturbance spots.

“I urge, advise media persons not to come close to encounter sites, law and order situations,” the IGP told the Greater Kashmir. “I also urge them not to carry any live coverage of any encounter/ law and order situation.”

He said freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions that should not violate other people’s right to life guaranteed under Art 21 or put national security in jeopardy.

“Do not interfere in professional and bonafide duty of police and security forces at encounter sites,” he asked media persons. “No operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national sentiment,” the IGP said.