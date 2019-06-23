Don't disrupt traffic, harass commuters along highway: Farooq to SFs

National Conference President and Member Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah Sunday said that security forces should avoid disrupting transport on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and stop “harassing” commuters.

“On Saturday when I was travelling towards Pahalgam, I saw security forces at various spots on the Highway were stopping vehicles and harassing drivers and commuters. Forces should stop this and avoid disrupting smooth transport on the Highway,” Abdullah, after teeing off a golf tournament at Pahalgam, told media persons. “Never in the world have I seen people being stopped and harassed on the highways,” said Abdullah.

Pertinently, the government during Parliamentary polls, restricted the civilian movement on the highway for two days a week following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Following a review of the security situation in the state, authorities on 27 May lifted the restrictions on the civilian movement on the National Highway connecting Srinagar to Jammu.

Meanwhile, 80 participants from across the country are participating in the golf tournament which was teed off on Sunday by Tourism Department at famous tourist destination Pahalgam.

Due to inclement weather the tournament could not be teed off in the morning, and as the weather improved the tournament was teed off in the afternoon.