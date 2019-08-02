Don't panic: Div Com to people

Barely hours after Amarnath yatris and tourists were asked to leave Kashmir, authorities said that there is no need to be panic and measures are being taken for safety and security of general public.

In a joint press conference on late Friday evening, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra said, “Measures are being taken for the security and safety Kashmir residents,” Kabra said. “Yatris and tourists are soft targets and we have asked them to leave.”

Kabra and Khan said that the press conference by the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh was about the security related issues. “We have credible inputs about militant threat and we can’t afford harm to any pilgrim or tourist,” they said. “Rest the security forces are on job and safety and security of Valley residents is our prime duty.”

The Principal Secretary Home said that rumours about imposing of curfew in the Valley are not true. “There is nothing like that,” he said. “However measures are being taken to maintain peace.”

The Divisional Commissioner said that during day many rumours were floated. “Even there was a rumor about schools being closed. It was totally baseless. We humbly request people not pay heed to rumours.”

Khan said it was unfortunate that there were queues at fuel stations, drug stores and other places.

“There is no need to store the essentials as everything is normal across,” he said adding that every step is being taken for safety and security of the people. “Situation is being monitored closely.”