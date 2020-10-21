Don't touch innocents, don't spare culprits: LG tells security forces

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Armed Police Complex Zewan on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day-2020. In a stern message, the Lt. Governor asked the Police and Security Forces to go all out in neutralising the the anti-national elements. “Don’t touch the innocents and don’t spare the culprits,” he said.

“Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor paid rich tributes to the Police and other Security Forces who made supreme sacrifices to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the Nation,” an official spokesman said.

“Saluting the valour of the brave-hearts, the Lt Governor observed that Jawans of our Police and all Security Forces are the epitomes of bravery and courage. Police Commemoration Day is the day to remember the heroic spirit of 10 valiant Jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation against the Chinese Forces at Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The day is also dedicated to martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police who have laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he added.

“On this day, I bow to the great martyrs who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Their supreme sacrifice will be eternally etched in the memory of people of J&K and the nation. We salute our immortal heroes and their unparalleled courage”, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor praised the Police force for doing a commendable job, especially on the anti-militancy front.

“If people sleep at ease, it is because of our police and security forces who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour”, the Lt Governor maintained.

“There is a need to take stories of bravery and sacrifice of our policemen to our future generations so that they acknowledge the sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said.

“Our security personnel discharge their duties with utmost dedication and courage despite challenging situation and facing all odds. 684 Shaurya medals in the last two years itself speaks about the courage of our JKP Jawans. Despite personal responsibilities, police personnel are working as a friend and a protector for the common people,” he continued.

“Today is an emotional day for me personally. This day fills my heart with emotions”, said the Lt Governor.

“Although we cannot repay the loss of a beloved family member, we can try to facilitate family members of the martyrs through education, employment and other relief measures. It is my responsibility to take welfare measures for our policemen and their family members.

“Nothing can fill space of the broken hearts of the NoKs of martyrs, yet financial and other assistance may minimize their miseries. Ex-gratia relief of Rs 8.00 cr has been extended to NoKs of martyr police personnel and SPOs during the current year. The Government also extends compassionate appointments to the eligible NoKs of martyrs, besides, departmental welfare measures,” he added.

Speaking on some recent reforms, the Lt Governor observed that the ex-gratia relief of policemen and SPOs has been increased since 2018 and other pay disparities have also been resolved.

“It is a proud moment for me that JKP has attained top position across the country in community engagement,” he said. He also called upon the jawans of JKP to participate in Fit India Movement and encourage others as well.

The Lt Governor also lauded the female officers of Police and other Security Forces and termed them as true examples of women empowerment.

DGP, J&K, Dilbag Singh read out the names of Police Martyrs to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by them, while the parade presented ‘Shok Shastra’. The arms are reversed and a two-minute silence is observed in the honour of the departed souls.

In the memory of those Policemen who were martyred during the past one year, a Roll of Honour was presented by various contingents.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP J&K paid homage to the martyrs of JKP and other forces. Nation will always remain indebted to our brave soldiers who lay down their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and for providing a safe and secure environment for our people, he said. He also saluted the families of the martyrs and expressed his heartfelt sympathies with them. He expressed his gratitude towards the Centre and the UT Government for taking various initiatives for the welfare of the Police personnel and their family members.

On the occasion, a Blood Donation Camp was organized by the Police Hospital, where the Lt Governor interacted with the donors.

Advisors to the Lt Governor- Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra; DGP Prisons, VK Singh; ADGP Armed, AK Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, besides senior officers of Police and Civil Administration and Family members of the Martyrs were present on the occasion.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India was also present.