Don't use Naikoo's death to provoke violence: Omar

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo’s death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in “harm’s way by provoking violence and protests,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

“Riyaz Naikoo’s destiny was decided the moment he picked up the gun & adopted the path of violence & terror. His death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in harm’s way by provoking violence & protests,” Omar said in a tweet. Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.