Door-to-door searches in Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in snow-draped Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday afternoon.

A police official said that forces, which consisted of soldiers of army’s 1RR, CRPF and policemen ring-fenced a cluster of houses in the village and started door-to-door searches.

“The operation was launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area”, said the official.

He said that as it began getting dark, the forces installed lights around the village and tightened the cordon.

The local residents told the Greater Kashmir that the search operation began at around 3 pm.

The operation was underway at the time of filing of this report.