Gulzar Bhat
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 2:21 AM

Door to door searches in Shopian village

Forces cordon off village in Magam area of Budgam
Forces cordon off village in Magam area of Budgam (File pic)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reshipora Zainpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A police official said that teams of army, CRPF and police surrounded a cluster of houses in the village and conducted door to door searches.

The operation, according to the official, was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the village.

The operation, however, was called off as no militant was found hiding in the village.

On Saturday evening, forces also ring-fenced Ratnipora village of the district and carried out door to door searches.

Local residents said that several houses in Bonpora locality of the village were searched.

