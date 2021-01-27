Door to door searches in Shopian

Amid knee-high snow and biting cold, security forces on Wednesday morning launched cordon and search operations in two areas of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that the forces laid a siege around Nadimarg village of the district and carried out door to door searches.

He said that a cluster of houses were also searched in Reban village of the district.

“The searches were carried out after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in these villages,” added the official.

The search operations, said the official, were called off after no militant was found in these areas.