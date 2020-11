National Conference today said that the news that party president and MP Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah is a beneficiary of the Roshni Scheme is completely false and is being spread with a malicious intent.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah has not availed of the Roshni Scheme for either his residence in Srinagar or in Jammu and any one who says otherwise is lying. The fact that they are using sources to plant this story shows that it has no legs to stand on,” the NC said.