Dr Farooq calls meeting of political parties today

National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of many mainstream political parties for a crucial meeting at his residence here on August 5 to chalk out “political strategy on Article 370” which was abrogated by the central government last year.

Many senior political leaders told local news agency KNS that they received invite from Dr Abdullah. They said the meeting called at Dr Abdullah’s residence is aimed to “deliberate on the political situation prevailing across J&K since 5 August 2019”.

They, according to KNS, said, that the future strategy on how to get back the special status of J&K was on agenda.

A senior mainstream political leader informed that on August 5 there will be a “crucial meeting” at Gupkar, Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence which will start at 11:00 am.

He said many political parties including National Conference (NC), Peoples Conference (PC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Awami National Conference (ANC), CPI (M), PDF and J&K Peoples Movement headed by former bureaucrat turned politician Dr Shah Faesal will attend the meet, KNS said.

“Besides Dr Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, MP Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Sajad Lone Muzaffar Shah, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and Dr Shah Faesal are likely to attend to meet”, he told KNS.

However authorities have deployed police and other paramilitary forces personnel in strength in and around the residences of political leaders ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35(A).

ANC senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah while talking to KNS confirmed the restrictions around his residence. “My gate has been shut by forces and police van has been deputed outside. I have been informed about two-days of house detention by cops”, he said.When asked if the scheduled meeting is possible amid “restrictions” by authorities, he said, “Gupkar Declaration is alive and we will never compromise on it. We will fight democratically against decisions taken on 5 August 2019.”

As the BJP-led central government on Wednesday is celebrating the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A), authorities of J&K have imposed strict curfew across Srinagar district to avert any untoward law and order situation at the occasion. Meanwhile for past few weeks, political parties in J&K across the divide have upped the ante for restoration of statehood. Few members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday addressed media and said party will protest on August 5 against the unilateral decisions taken last year.