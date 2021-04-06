Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 12:53 AM

Dr Farooq had suffered Cytokine Storm, now recovering

His lab parameters have improved, responding well to treatment: Director SKIMS
Member Parliament and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah had suffered “Cytokine Storm” and was “very sick” at the time of his admission in SKIMS but is now on the path of recovery, medicos informed Tuesday.

The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors on April 3 decided to shift him to a hospital after his condition had “worsened.”

“Dr. Farooq’s condition is improving now, he is responding positively to the treatment,” Director SKIMS, Dr. A.G Ahanger, told the Greater Kashmir.

“He was very sick at the time of admission to begin with. He had suffered a cytokine storm, we treated him aggressively with all the modalities of treatment available. He has responded to that treatment nicely, he has come out of the crisis stage of the cytokine storm,” Dr. Ahanger said.

“Since his admission his lab parameters have improved, we are sure he is on the path of recovery. In a day or two we will be revising his further management of treatment,” the doctor said.

Medicos informed that during a cytokine storm, various inflammatory cytokines are produced at a much higher rate than normal. This overproduction of cytokines causes positive feedback on other immune cells to occur, which allows for more immune cells to be recruited to the site of injury that can lead to organ damage.

One of the most notable clinical conditions that are associated with cytokine storms includes acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has accounted for a significant number of deaths from SARS-CoV-2.

