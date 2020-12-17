Dr Farooq seeks re-poll in Garoora Bandipora-A

President, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday shot a letter to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, alleging booth capturing and subsequent bogus voting in the recently held DDC polls in Garoora Bandipora-A.

In his letter, Dr Farooq demanded re-polling in Garoora Bandipora-A which went to polls on Dec 13, an NC handout said.

“A very sad state of affairs has been brought to my notice. At a number of places, real voters and supporters of PAGD candidates were disallowed to vote. Apart from wanton capturing of polling booths at Garoora, Bandipora A on 13 Dec, incidents of unwarranted interference were reported from a number of areas which went to polls on 16 Dec. In Chitragam Shopian, voters were forcefully stopped from casting their votes,” the letter said.

“In the interest of justice and fair play, Dr Farooq requested re-poll in these areas,” the party statement said.