Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 1:45 AM

Dr Farooq under observation at SKIMS

Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 1:45 AM
File Pic Dr. Farooq Abdullah
Member Parliament and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah continues to be under observation at the Sher-I- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) after being tested positive of COVID19.

A senior medico at SKIMS informed that “he is fine and continues to be under observation of the medical team.”

The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID19 on March 30. He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors on April 3 decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had visited SKIMS to enquire about the health condition of Dr. Abdullah.

