Dr Jitendra Singh asks NC, PDP MPs to resign

Taking on People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, today said Members of Parliaments from National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party should have resigned in protest against August 5, 2019, decision.

“You should have questioned them (NC, PDP) when they speak against the abrogation of Article 370 that its decision was taken by the Parliament of India. That time, NC and PDP Parliamentarians were also present,” said Dr Jitendra Singh while questioning the ‘silence’ of MPs of the political parties saying, “If you are silent, it means you are party to it. It’s a collective decision whether you internally agree or not.” Dr Jatinder Singh was speaking to the media at the BJP office in Jammu where he was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina.

“And, if you did not agree to the decision, you should resign from the Parliament. Rajya Sabha has two MPs of PDP and Lok Sabha has three NC MPs and you are saying that you do not agreed with the decision,” he questioned again.

He further said whosoever was saying J&K is on sale should learn that sale of J&K should start with the sale of posh bungalows in Gupkar (Srinagar). He concluded that “Law does not allow you to illegally capture bungalows at Gupkar.”

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Gupkar Alliance was “dreaming of restoration of special status and it will never be fulfilled.”

Speaking to the media, Chugh said, “Gaddar Gang dreams will never be fulfilled. Article 370 will never be restored. They have failed to understand India’s wave.”

He said: “Mehbooba Mufti & sons and Abdullah & sons have looted J&K for seven decades. J&K people do not need ‘Gap and Gaddar Gang’. People of the Union Territory need development, jobs, nationalism, internal and external security. J&K has to run on an agenda set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi i.e. development and nationalism.”

Chugh said: “We will not hold talks with militants. Such people have one place and that is grave. No militant will be tolerated. Not even one. Zero tolerance towards militancy is the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”