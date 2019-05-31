Dr Jitendra Singh retains his position in all-powerful PMO

Around one third of the ministers in the NarendraModi 2.0 government, 19 out of 57, are new faces while the rest, 38, have retained their ministries.

DrJitendra Singh, the BJP’s face from Udhampur, who defeated Congress stalwart GhulamNabi Azad by a margin of 60, 976 votes in 2014 and party’s 2019 nominee Vikramaditya Singh, the Dogra scion and son of former Sadr-e-Riyasat, by a margin of around 3.57 lakh votes, has not only retained the position of a Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of north-eastern region and PMO in NarendraModi’s new cabinet but got the additional charge of three other ministries – Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space – as a Minister of State.

Political pundits believed that 63-year-old DrJitendra Singh retained his position due to certain reforms brought in the Ministry of Personnel like doing away with the process of attestation by a gazzetted officer and abolishing interviews for the junior level government jobs when he was the incharge of the Ministry.

In the State as well, DrJitendra Singh has been credited for playing a key role in establishing north India’s first Space Technology Research Centre within the campus of Central University of Jammu, opening Radio Station, getting a package approved for cleaning Devika River, setting up Passport Seva Kendra and announcing Highway Haats (Highway Villages) in Udhampur town, dedicating to the people of KathuaKeediyan-Gandyal Bridge over River Rawi, sanctioning Highway Villages and announcing various other projects in the district.

The doctor-turned politician is also known for his harsh stand against separatists and Kashmir-based mainstream political parties particularly NC and PDP.

He became the party’s MP candidate against Congress’ GhulamNabi Azad due to his strong image in media as a prominent voice of Jammu, who vocally countered NC’s Omar Abdullah during the Amarnath agitation in the year 2008.

As he was close to RSS leader Arun Kumar, in the year 2009 when then BJP spokesperson Prof Hari Om Gupta resigned from the party, DrJitendra Singh was made to join BJP as its State spokesperson.

In addition to this, Dr Singh had good liaison with RSS leaders of Delhi and was renowned doctor of diabetes and a columnist in a daily English newspaper of the State.

He did his primary schooling from his village Malhori in block Khalaini of Doda district, secondary schooling from Jammu, MBBS from Government Medical College Jammu and MD from Stanley Medical College, Chennai.