Dr Mushtaq A Rather is Director Health Services Kashmir

In a major reshuffle in J&K’s health department, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather has been transferred and posted as Director Health Services Kashmir.

As per the order issued late Monday evening by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, the incumbent Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Sumir Mattoo, has been transferred to National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO J&K) as Project Director, vice Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather.

Mattoo had been appointed as Director HSK in 2015 and was posted as Director Health Services Jammu in 2018.

Dr Rather had been appointed as Project Director NACO in 2018, prior to which he was Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital.

As per the order, Dr Qazi Haroon working in the Family Welfare and MCH Department has been transferred and posted as Project Manager National Health Mission.

Dr Shahid Hussain, Medical Officer, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Extended Program Immunisation officer, Director of Family welfare, MCH and Immunisation, J&K. “Dr Naheed Anjum Malik, Dental Surgeon, CHC Hajin, presently working in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, is relieved for attending to duties at her original place of posting, viz. CHC Hajin,” the order said.