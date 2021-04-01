Dr Saleem Wani bereaved

Haji Abdul Gani Wani, father of Kashmir’s renowned urologist and kidney transplant surgeon Dr Saleem Wani, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday at his residence in Dana Mazaar Srinagar.

Apart from Dr Saleem, late Haji Abdul Gani is survived by Mohammad Isaq Wani, Director BoD J&K Bank and Prof Manzoor Ahmad. People

from various sections of the society have expressed their condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Dr AG Ahangar, Director, SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government and the staff of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences have condoled the demise.

In a condolence meeting held at SKIMS, Prof Ahangar and other staff expressed their deep sorrow on the demise of father of Dr Muhammad Saleem Wani, who is the Head of Department Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS.

“While offering heartfelt sympathies and condolences, Prof. Ahangar said that their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. He hoped that the family is able to draw strength in this hour of grief and said that the whole of the SKIMS organisation stands shoulder to shoulder with the family at this difficult time. Prof Ahangar prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace in heaven,” a statement said.

Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also expressed condolence over the demise. In a condolence message issued here, Bukhari said that the deceased was a noble soul who was known for his philanthropy and kind nature. “I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and express my deep solidarity with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” Bukhari said.