Drive to ensure mandatory wearing of masks intensified

The Srinagar district administration on Saturday intensified its awareness drive to ensure that people wear protective face masks and those violating the order are fined.

An official said the administration has geared up its manpower in the district to fine those who step out of their homes without wearing masks. “We have designated executive magistrates in 25 zones of the city who intensified the drive to create awareness about masks from today. Fines were imposed on violators,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Sajad Qadri. “We are imposing fines on the habitual offenders and creating awareness among others about the importance of the protective face masks,” said Qadri.

Officials said many persons without masks who were fined with a penalty of Rs 500 each were provided a copy of the challan by the executive magistrates. “The surprise checks are being conducted in market places and other areas to ensure that people wear face masks. People are being informed that there should be no excuses for not wearing masks,” Qadri said.

Authorities in the summer capital Srinagar have made wearing face masks mandatory in all public places from May 1. According to an order issued earlier, people are advised to wear face masks in all public places.