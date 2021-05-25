Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:43 AM

Drone surveillance at Lakhanpur

No one is allowed to enter J&K without covid test: DC Kathua
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:43 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Authorities have increased surveillance at Lakhanpur to ensure that no one coming to J&K escapes Covid19 testing. Sources said that the authorities for this purpose have also pressed into use the drones.

“The use of drone is important as it helps us to keep a check on the people who try to enter into J&K via Ravi River,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav.

Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

“Drone is helpful in ensuring testing of all the people. By it we can keep check on the roads. Therefore, the use of drones is important to counter covid19.”

He said that no one is allowed to enter J&K without covid test at Lakhanpur. “For the last three weeks, labourers and brick kiln workers have been coming to Lakhanpur and proceeding towards Kashmir only after they are being tested for covid19.”

He said that they have record of every person who enters J&K via Lakhanpur and they are tested here. “We do not allow anyone to board a bus from Lakhanpur unless he is tested for covid19,” he said, adding that they keep proper surveillance on the people to make sure they are tested.

Latest News
[Image for representational purpose only] Source: Wikimedia/The-movement-2000

News broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

He said: “The positive cases are shifted to the covid care centres in Kathua.”

Related News