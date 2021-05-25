Drone surveillance at Lakhanpur

Authorities have increased surveillance at Lakhanpur to ensure that no one coming to J&K escapes Covid19 testing. Sources said that the authorities for this purpose have also pressed into use the drones.

“The use of drone is important as it helps us to keep a check on the people who try to enter into J&K via Ravi River,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav.

“Drone is helpful in ensuring testing of all the people. By it we can keep check on the roads. Therefore, the use of drones is important to counter covid19.”

He said that no one is allowed to enter J&K without covid test at Lakhanpur. “For the last three weeks, labourers and brick kiln workers have been coming to Lakhanpur and proceeding towards Kashmir only after they are being tested for covid19.”

He said that they have record of every person who enters J&K via Lakhanpur and they are tested here. “We do not allow anyone to board a bus from Lakhanpur unless he is tested for covid19,” he said, adding that they keep proper surveillance on the people to make sure they are tested.

He said: “The positive cases are shifted to the covid care centres in Kathua.”