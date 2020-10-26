Drop in tests snips new cases in J&K

One-third drop in COVID19 tests on Sunday brought about a reduction in the new cases reported in J&K on Monday, while the casualties continued to remind of the severity of the pandemic.

Six people, four in Kashmir division and two in Jammu division, fell to COVID19 today in J&K. The death toll attributed to SARS-CoV2 reached 1444. The deceased included a 54 year old from Nawab Bazar Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital. The deceased woman was a diabetic, hypertensive and was suffering from chronic kidney disease, a health official said.

A 65 year old resident from Chattabal Srinagar also admitted at SMHS Hospital succumbed to the virus as well. Two Baramulla residents became casualties of the virus in the 24 hours prior to Monday evening. One of them was a 65 year old resident of Rafiabad area admitted at GMC Baramulla while the other was a 70 year old resident of Sopore admitted at SKIMS Soura.

Two deaths were reported from Jammu division today.

J&K Government’s official bulletin on COVID19 states 18610 samples were tested on Sunday and reported today. The tests are a drop of nearly 30 percent from the average testing capacity of 25000 on other days of the week. As a result, there was a drop in new cases today, conforming to the trend seen on Mondays over the past weeks. Today, 364 people were reported to be positive.

Of these, 217 were from Kashmir division, while 147 were from Jammu division.

Today, over 5893 rapid antigen tests were carried out in Kashmir division, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD at directorate of health services Kashmir said. He said 157 of the samples tested through these fast cards were found positive. He said that 56 samples that were found positive were randomly taken. 29 travelers, many of them non locals tested positive today, he said.

Among today’s cases, 76 were from Srinagar district. In Budgam 13 samples were found positive, Baramulla had 56, Pulwama 15, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 5, Kupwara 23, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 1 and Shopian 6.

Today, the total number of recovered patients reached 83845, 627 added to the tally today. The percentage of recoveries has crossed the 90 percent mark and reached 90.52 today. In Kashmir division, case tally reached 55406, 5022 of them active. In Jammu division, the cumulative number of cases reached 36819. Of these, 2274 are active positive. 108 people tested positive in Jammu district today.