Drowned duo identified, buried in Gurez

Two persons from South Kashmir, whose bodies were retrieved from Kishanganga river in Gurez on Saturday were buried today in presence of their families, officials here said.

“The bodies were retrieved by the police and the army after they were informed by the locals.”

Officials said one body was retrieved from the river near Malangam village and another at Hussain Abad.

An official said that the police and the army retrieved “some more arms and ammunition” on Sunday from the river where the duo had drowned. “It included a pistol, magazines and few electronic detonators apart from some food items and two backpacks”.

On Saturday, 4 AK47 magazines, 116 rounds, 16 9mm RDS, one grenade, a wireless set and four wristwatches were also retrieved along with the bodies, the police said.

SDPO Gurez Aijaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the duo was identified by their families as Sameer Ahmad Dar from Dogripora Pulwama and Muhammad Umair Bhat son of Late Ghulam Mohammad Bhat from Tentray Pora area of Yari Pora in Kulgam.

Aijaz said that after proper identification, the duo was buried in Dawar, Gurez as per Islamic rites in presence of their family members.

Sameer who was a driver by profession was reportedly missing from his home since August 2019 while as Umair was missing from 25 December 2017. Both were reportedly associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit.

According to the police official, the records confirm that “Umair had crossed into Pakistan for armed training and the duo was apparently crossing to this side when they drowned in the fast-flowing water in Tulail village.”