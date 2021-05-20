Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:44 AM

DySP, 2 teachers dismissed from service in 'interest of security of State'

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today dismissed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and two teachers of the Education Department from service in the ‘interest of security of the State’.

The General Administration Department, in its order has stated that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was satisfied after considering the fact and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of DySP Davinder Singh Singh, son of Deedar Singh, resident of Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from the service.

“The Lt Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of the DySP,” reads the dismissal order.

The order further reads: “Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Davinder Singh from service, with immediate effect.”

The suspended DySP has been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of providing logical support, shelter, and weapons to militants.

The Lt Governor also dismissed two teachers of Education Department namely Mohammad Yousaf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie resident of village Trich, District Kupwara, and Bashir Ahmed Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh resident of village Dildar Batpora, Karnah, Kupwara District in the “interest of the security of the State.”

Pertinently, the Government had recently dismissed the services of an Assistant Prof, Geology, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur, Dr Abdul Bari Naik; Naib Tehsildar Nazir Ahmad Wani from Pulwama and a teacher namely Idrees Jan of Government Middle School, Kralpora in Kupwara under Article 311.

