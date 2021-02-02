E-office: 2.5 lakh files in Civil Secretariat digitised

Asking the administrative secretaries to send pending un-scanned files for scanning by February 5, 2021, the Department of Information Technology has scanned 2.5 lakh files for the digitisation of official records of 40 Government Departments which are functional in the Civil Secretariat.

To ensure 100 percent scanning of official records in a bid to switch to e-office, J&K e-Governance Agency has requested the administrative secretaries to send pending unscanned files since no file will be received for scanning after February 5, 2021.

J&K e-Governance Agency has issued these directions since the agency is closing down the scanning of the ongoing projects from February 7, 2021.

“Nearly 95% of the total number of files have been received and scanned by the J&K E-Governance Agency,” reads a circular issued by Secretary, Information Technology Department and CEO J&K E-Governance Agency, Simrandeep Singh.

Earlier, the General Administration Department had issued a final roster for scanning and digitization of files/records of various departments of the Civil Secretariat.

The circular states: “Since there are no more files remaining in the centre for scanning, the J&K e-Governance Agency is closing down the scanning component of the ongoing projects from February 7, 2021.”

Therefore, all the administrative secretaries were requested to direct their Nodal Officers to dispatch the un-scanned files, the circular reads while stating no file will be taken for scanning after February 5, 2021.

“We are scanning all the files of the Civil Secretariat so that we should have back-up even if files are lost or damaged in a disaster. Basically, we are switching to e-office in which the files can be used electronically by using the NIC software,” Secretary Information Technology Department and CEO, J&K e-Government Agency, Simrandeep Singh told the Greater Kashmir.

For switching to e-office, he said, “Scanning was very important and till now, we have scanned almost 95 to 99 % files of almost all 40 departments in the Civil Secretariat.”

He said 2.5 lakh files and 1.70 crore pages have been scanned. “Post, February 7, JaKeGA will deploy all its efforts at ensuring quality check and migration of scanned files to the Data Management System.”