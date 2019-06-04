ECI to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that it would announce schedule for J&K Assembly polls after culmination of Amarnath Yatra in August.

“The Commission will keep on regularly, and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in J&K, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra, will announce the schedule for the conduct of Assembly election in the state,” reads a statement issued by the poll-body this evening.

The Amarnath Yatra that begins on 2 July will conclude on 15 August.

The ECI decision came after it consulted legal experts and Ministry of Home Affairs over holding of the polls in J&K, where Assembly was dissolved on 21 November 2018 after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference (PC) separately staked claims for forming the government.

The poll-body also said that it has unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in J&K shall be considered later this year.

In its meeting with the poll-body in April this year, the state government had favored holding of the election towards end of this year, citing holy month of Ramadan, Amarnath yatra, tourist season, ongoing academic calendar and movement of Bakerwals.

Almost all political parties in the state had favoured conduct of state elections simultaneously with Parliamentary polls, which were held in April-May this year.

The State is under President’s rule since 20 December 2018 after six-month long Governor’s rule came to an end. On 20 June last year, the State came under Governor’s rule after 25-member BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

The Centre would now need to extend President’s rule for six more months in the State. The ongoing spell of President’s rule would end on June 19.

An official said the Parliament would now be required to ratify extension of President’s rule before 20 August, 2019. “It would require approval of both houses,” he said.

Sources revealed the elections could take place in September-October this year, along with Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana.