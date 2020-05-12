Editor In Chief of GNS passes away

Editor In Chief of GNS (Global News Service) a local news gathering agency, and English daily “Kashmir Glory” Tanveer-Ul Ahad passed away after a brief spell of illness on Monday.

Tanveer, 38, was a resident of Muqam-e-Shahwali of Drugmulla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He was admitted at district hospital Handwara after vomiting and dehydration but was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar where doctors put him on life support system. He finally lost the battle for life on Monday in the late evening hours.

The demise of Tanveer ul Ahad was widely condoled in Jammu and Kashmir today.

In a condolence message, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu condoled the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members, an official handout said.

Advisors

Advisors to Lt. Governor, K K Sharma, R R Bhatnagar, Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan condoled the demise of Tanveer ul Ahad. In separate condolence messages, they expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Pr Scy P&I

Principal Secretary Planning and Information Department, Rohit Kansal has expressed grief over demise of Tanveer ul Ahad.

In a condolence message, Kansal prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary expressed shock and grief over the demise of Tanveer ul Ahad.

In a message he said the untimely death of the journalist has deeply saddened him and the entire district administration. “Srinagar administration offers its sincere prayers for peace to the departed soul and its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the DC said.

Dir Information

Director, Information & Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar has expressed grief and shock over the death of Tanveer.

Expressing sympathy with his family members, Dr Sehrish prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the huge loss, an official handout said.

The Director Information termed Tanveer as a journalist who made his name in media in a short period due to his hard work and excellent reportage through which he highlighted issues of public importance.

Dr Sehrish called Tanveer’s demise as a huge loss to journalistic fraternity of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Dr Sehrish also chaired a condolence meeting held at Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) office Jammu in which Joint Director Information Jammu, Namrata Dogra; Joint Director Headquarters, Parveen Kumar, Deputy Director PR, Mridhu Salathia and other officers participated.

The participants prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family.

National Conference

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah in a condolence message said he stood in solidarity with Tanveer’s family in this hour of mourning and unimaginable grief.

He prayed to Almighty to give them strength to bear this inconsolable loss.

“He was a talented journalist and had made a mark in the field at a very young age. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace”, he added.

National Conference chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah have also expressed grief and shock over Tanveer’s demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul, an NC handout said.

Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A.Mir has expressed profound grief over the passing away of Tanveer.

PCC President termed the demise of GNS Editor In Chief as a great loss and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Mir also prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condoled the demise of Tanveer-ul-Ahad.

PDP spokesman in a statement expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for strength to the family .

DAK

Saddened over the death of Tanveer, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement said and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Dr Nisar said the deceased started his career in daily Alsafa newspaper and later moved to Kashmir Horizon and then to PBI news agency till he established his own media house, GNS.

“By dint of his hard work, GNS in a short time became a household name in Kashmir valley,” he said.

Dr Nisar said he was a fearless and uncompromising journalist who spoke truth to power. He was always respected and revered for his brave journalism. “His contributions to the field of journalism will be remembered for a long time to come,” he said.

Calling the death as an irreparable loss, Dr Nisar said “we have lost a gem of a person in the demise of Tanveer-ul- Ahad.”

PSAJK

Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Tanveer.

G N Var President Private Schools’ Association termed the deceased as a most noble and gentle soul. “He was a young upcoming journalist and would always highlight the miseries and hardship of common masses. The deceased was a person of great potential and had high dreams but alas in his death we lost an able soul.”

Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Var expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. The members of the Association prayed to almighty to give courage to the family and grant Jannah to the departed soul.

KNS

Kashmir News Service (KNS) Managing Director Mohammed Aslam Bhat on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Tanveer. While expressing solidarity with the family of deceased, he prayed for their patience at this hour of great loss.

The KNS MD termed the demise of GNS Editor in Chief as an irreparable loss for Jammu and Kashmir’s journalists’ fraternity and also heighted the immense contributions of Tanveer in seeking resolutions to the woes of common masses facing on day to day basis.

“He was a gentleman. May he rest in peace,” KNS MD in a statement said.