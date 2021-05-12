Editorial | This Eid, out of sorts

Any occasion of joy irrigates human soul. If the joy is collective it is like a river flowing through a garden; we are get drenched in the blissful environs. Eid is one such occasion of joy, happiness, and contentment. But come this year, like the year before, this joy wears a gloomy look. We all know what the pandemic has done to our life, and the occasions of life. In this atmosphere of despair, a day of celebration could have uplifted us, and broken the thick layer of darkness all around. But it is not to be so, as we can’t observe the day as we used to. We will not gather the way we used to. Our children will not play with the children of the locality, the way they used to. We will not have the family get together as would mark the occasion. Leave everything aside, we will not even have the community prayers as was the hallmark of this occasion. This Eid is devoid of all the detail that made it a festival. Nevertheless it is a significant occasion. We have had a month of fasting, a time to be in the proximity of the divine. Now is the time to thank God for all the blessings of the month. Now is the time to connect with the people around, in more meaningful ways. And what could be the most profound way to connect with the people, on this occasion, in these circumstance, than to share our wealth and resources. This pandemic has robbed people of their life supporting systems. Those doing well are suddenly staring into the face of poverty. What can be more tragic. Those who were healthy until yesterday have gotten terribly sick because of this virus, and we have entire families affected by this virus. In these circumstances the best way to celebrate Eid is to bring ease to others. And yes, this is the occasion to make passionate prayers before the Lord of this universe to deliver us from these crises. May God relieve us from the pain inflicted by this pandemic. May God restore to us the joy of a normal life. Though it’s all gloomy, Greater Kashmir wishes all its readers a blessed Eid. A request follows: please stay indoors, and stay safe. Don’t endanger your life, and the life of others, by making social visits the way we used to in normal times. Please apply self restrain. Observe Eid strictly with your family members, inside your homes. Life matters.