Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
October 18, 2020

Editors Guild of India elects first woman president

Seema Mustafa, the Editor of The Citizen, has been elected as President of the Editors Guild of India, a statement by the top body of editorial leaders said Saturday.

The announcement came after the results of an online election held on October 16 were declared.

In the same election, Hardnews editor Sanjay Kapoor was elected as General Secretary. Anant Nath, the Editor of The Caravan, was elected unopposed as Treasurer, the statement said. Mustafa succeeds Shekhar Gupta, the Editor-in-Chief of ThePrint, while Kapoor and Nath will take over from A.K. Bhattacharya, the Editorial Director of Business Standard, and Sheela Bhatt, the Contributing Editor of Rediff.Com, respectively.

In a departure from the usual practice of the office-bearers being appointed by consensus, an election was held for the posts this time.

