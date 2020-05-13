Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 12:14 AM

Editors Guild of India hits out at 'misuse of law' against journalists

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 12:14 AM

The Editors Guild of India today expressed concern over, what it said, the growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists in India.

In a statement issued by EGI President Shekhar Gupta, General Secretary AK Bhattacharya and Treasurer Sheela Bhatt, the Guild said, “The Editors Guild of India notes with concern a growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists in different parts of the country.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

“Dhaval Patel, editor and owner of a Gujarati news portal, ‘Face of Nation’, was booked for sedition and detained by the state police on May 11 for publishing a report suggesting the possibility of a leadership change in the state due to criticism over rising coronavirus cases.

Patel was charged with sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and with spreading false panic under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act (DMA). This is a misuse of special laws, besides sedition and IPC.

“The second instance of egregious and high-handed action has come from Delhi Police. On May 10, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Mahender Singh Manral, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, through the City Editor and Chief Reporter, The Indian Express, requiring the journalist, who had reported that police investigations found the possibility of the audio clip of Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad, being doctored, to join a probe on this matter on May 10.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

“While Manral wasn’t charged under any law, he was threatened that failure to join the probe could result in legal action under Section 174 of the IPC with punishment of a prison term and fine. This appears to be a little more than a fishing expedition to try and extract the journalist’s source and, thus, warn other reporters.

“These instances of police action in Gujarat and Delhi are deeply disturbing. The government and the police must recognise that the media is an integral part of the governance structure in any democracy. The Guild condemns these actions and asks the state and central governments to desist from misusing the law to threaten the free press,” the Guild said.

Related News