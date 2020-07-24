Education department working on a separate administrative service

A separate administrative cadre in the school education department may become a reality soon in J&K.

An official said that the department is working on it.

As already reported by the Greater Kashmir, the J&K government in June constituted a committee to recommend separate Education Administrative Services (EAS) for J&K.

The 6-member committee is headed by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik.

The panel was set up a month after the Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu asked the department to formulate a concept note for establishing separate administrative cadre for the department to have a separate academic and administrative expertise.

“The committee held a meeting in this regard and deliberations are still going on over the matter. It will take some time to finalise the things but the government is working on it. Once things are finalized, it will remove the stagnation in the department,” an official said.

The official said the separate education administrative service cadre in the education department is being worked out in line with the new education policy drafted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

“The national education policy framed by MHRD mentions about three service which include education administrative service, education academic service and teacher education service,” the official said. He said the teacher education will be a separate cadre which will be directly recruited and will undertake only training of teachers. “That cadre will not be inter-transferable. They will have their separate cadre. We are working on these lines,” the official said, adding that under this category there will be separate cadre for people in SCERT, DIETs, District Resource Persons (DRPs) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs).

“Education administrative service cadre will simply run the establishment. It will run the human resource management in the department and education academic service will focus on overall academic activities in department,” the official said. He said to begin with the department is working on to have separate EAS cadre for the officials in the department.

“The concept behind the separate administrative service is to appoint officials at any administrative post within the department after proper screening by the PSC or any other mechanism,” he said.

Principal Secretary School education department, Asgar Samoon confirmed the development and said the department will shortly move the proposal to the administrative council for approval.