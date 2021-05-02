Educational institutions in J&K to remain closed till May 31

All educational institutions in J&K will remain closed for imparting on-campus, in-person education to the students till May 31, 2021.

As per guidelines and instructions, issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC), on COVID containment measures in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which will take effect from today, the teaching in all the educational institutions will be in on-line mode, an official handout said.

The courses, programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship, however, are exemption.

“All universities, colleges and technical/ skill development institutions shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/ in-person education to the students till May 31,2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory / research/ thesis work and internship, etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in on-line mode,” read the order issued by SEC chairperson Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam

“All schools and coaching centres in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to students of all classes till May 31, 2021. All schools, colleges, Technical Education and Skill Development Institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff. The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes. The concerned departments will issue guidelines in this regard,” read the order.

As per the order, the universities will be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research, lab, thesis work, etc. However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties will not be exempted from duties on account of this order. Even where some institutions are allowed to be opened by a specific or general order, educational institutions have been advised to take full safety precautions especially by ensuring social distancing, staggered attendance, maintaining sanitation and hygiene, early identification and isolation of suspect cases. “An important guideline of MoE’s SOP is also reiterated in this regard,” read the order.