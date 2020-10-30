Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour in J&K

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was Friday celebrated across J&K with religious fervour.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to have the glimpse of a relic of the Prophet of Islam (SAW) at the shrine. However, due to pandemic, no nightlong prayers were observed preceding night.

The devotees including men, women and children visited the shrine throughout the day. However, afternoon prayers witnessed the highest attendance.

Emotional scenes were witnessed during the display of the holy relic as devotees were seen in tears, reciting verses from holy Quran and seeking blessings from Allah.

To ease out the traffic movement, a large number of private and commercial vehicles were parked around the shrine particularly in Kashmir University premises.

“People followed the route plan. There was no complaint of traffic jam,” Javid Koul, Senior Superintendent of Police (City traffic) told Greater Kashmir. Koul was himself monitoring the regulation of traffic on the ground.

He said additional traffic cops were posted on various routes to ensure smooth traffic.

The market outside the shrine at Hazratbal wore a festive look. Kids sporting skull-caps and little girls wearing Hijab added to the festive aura on the occasion.

Wakf Board Secretary, Showkat Beigh, said that over one lakh devotees visited the shrine throughout the day. “The highest attendance was witnessed on Friday prayers when around fifty thousand devotees assembled to offer prayers and have glimpse of the holy relic,” he informed.

He said that the Wakf Board and administration had put all arrangements in place for devotees and the public address system was used to remind devotees to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.

“We thank traffic department, traffic police, PHE, PDD, SMC, district and divisional administration for making all necessary arrangements for the devotees,” he added.

Officials and various social, religious and political organizations organized camps around the shrine with some of them distributing Kehwa (sweet tea) and drinks among the devotees.

“Besides transport, arrangements for power, drinking water, medical camps and sanitation were made for the convenience of people. A joint control room was also set up at Hazratbal for coordination between various departments engaged with the celebrations,” an official said.

Various religious and social organizations organized Seerat programmes and Milad processions were taken out at many places where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of believed Prophet Muhammad (SAW). These events were conducted while strictly adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines.

Milad processions were taken out from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, Syed Abad Soiteng and other localities of Srinagar.

Friday prayers were organized at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

Prayers were also held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.

Thousands of devotees thronged Khiram-Hazratbal Shrine in Anantnag district which houses a relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Milad processions were reported from Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin and other places.

In Budgam, prayers were held throughout the day at Ziayarat of Hazrat Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharief.