Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with full reverence, devotion and religious fervour in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The day marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Religious processions, special prayer meetings, Seerat Conferences are being organized across the J&K to celebrate the day.

Special functions would be held in Kashmir at various shrines and Masjids, said a Wakf Board official. However, he informed that devotees have been appealed to follow COVID19 safety guidelines strictly and spend less time at shrines and Masjids to avoid violation of coronavirus guidelines.

The biggest congregation will be held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where devotees in large numbers would offer special prayers and would have glimpses of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“This year, due to the pandemic, the holy relic will be displayed for devotees only from the four corners of the roof of the shrine and not inside the shrine. It is to ensure devotees will have a glimpse of the holy relic while maintaining social distancing,” said Showkat Beigh, Secretary Wakf Board.

He added that the nightlong prayers, however, remain suspended this year due to the pandemic.

In South Kashmir, thousands of people will offer prayers at Masjids and Shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan while in north Kashmir Milad procession are expected to be taken out at various places.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole told the Greater Kashmir that all arrangements have been put in place at Hazratbal and other shrines across Kashmir for the convenience of devotees.

“All departments including Power Development Department and Health Department have made requisite arrangements and SRTC buses have been also kept available for devotees,” the Divisional Commissioner said.