Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will fall on October 30.

Rabi-ul-Awal – the third month in Islamic calendar will begin on October 19, the Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam announced Saturday evening.

He said that this year 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will fall on October 30.