Eid sans hugs, handshakes and social gatherings

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr this year remained sombre with no large congregational prayers and social gatherings held amid COVID19 lockdown.

Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid prayers in open spaces commonly known as Eidgah. Muslims

hug each other along with warm handshakes to extend greeting after they are done with Eid special prayers.

Later, the relatives, friends and neighbours visit each other to greet. In some villages, girls sing traditional Kashmiri chorus “Rouf” and Eid songs. However, this year, the celebrations were dull and mute amid covid19.

Roads and parks which otherwise remained abuzz with public rush, remained deserted. The parks which witnessed rush of children wearing colourful dresses and playing different games, were also desolate amid COVID19 lockdown.

Parents restrained children from going out. “Due to pandemic, we preferred that children play inside homes. Most of the parents engaged their children at home while playing some indoor games to them,” said Mubashir Ahmad of Batamaloo.

He said that he also spent festival with family inside home and didn’t visit any relative. “We just shared greetings with relatives and friends via virtual mode. As a responsible citizen, we acted responsibly to contain the virus,” he added.

All leading Muslim religious institutions and top Islamic scholars had asked the people to avoid religious and social gatherings and maintain social distance on Eid.

The Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board has announced suspension of regular prayers for time being at the Masjids and shrines affiliated to it in Kashmir as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

No congregational prayers were held at Hazratbal shrine and other Masjids and shrines managed by it.