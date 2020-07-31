Eid-ul-Adha today

Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will be observed with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

This year there would be no congregational Eid prayers due to COVID19 crises. Eid-ul-Fitr, which was celebrated on May 24, was also observed amid the pandemic.

Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic calendar’s last month, Dhu al-Hijjah.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s (AS) willingness to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ismael (AS).

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha this year would be impacted with no congregational prayers and social gathering.

Islamic scholars, administration and health experts have urged upon the people to follow COVID19 safety guidelines while going out or greeting nearby people on Eid. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing have been stressed upon.

Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid congregational prayers in open spaces like grounds commonly known as Eidgah. Muslims hug each other to extend greetings after they are done with Eid special prayers.

Later, the relatives, friends and neighbours visit each other. In villages, girls sing traditional Kashmiri chorus “Rouf” and Eid songs.

In normal times, thousands of people attended Eid special prayers in Eidgahs, masjids and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest gathering would be witnessed at Jamia Masjid in Downtown Srinagar and at Hazratbal Shrine.