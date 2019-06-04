Eid-ul-Fitr today

Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed sighting of moon and announced that Eid would be celebrated on June 5 across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said ample number of testimonies were received from various districts about the sighting of Shawwal moon.

Greeting people on the Eid-ul-Fitr, he appealed Muslims to celebrate Eid with austerity and help the poor and downtrodden.

His announcement came a few minutes before Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced sighting of Shawwal moon that marks the end of the holy month of fasting.

The chief of Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced sighting of Shawwal crescent.

The Shahi Imam of Jamia Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari declared Eid to be celebrated on 5 June as moon was sighted in the country on 4 June evening.

Pakistan has launched its first ever moon-sighting website in a bid to end decades-old controversy over the start of key lunar months that decide the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid festival, and announced that Ramadan would be of 29 days this year.

This is the first time that Eid day had been announced much before the moon sighting in Pakistan, challenging the Islamic clerics who believe that Eid and other main religious events such as Ramadhan and Islamic months should be announced only after moon is sighted.

In Kashmir, thousands of people are expected to attend congregational Eid prayers in eidgahs, masjids and shrines across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The biggest gathering of devotees is expected at Jamia Masjid in Downtown followed by Hazratbal Shrine.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar announced religious head clerk Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is scheduled to address people ahead of Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid at 9 am and congregational prayers would be offered at 10am. Due to inclement weather, Eid prayers would be offered at historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta this year instead of historic Eidgah. Rain last night rendered the Eidgah unfit for prayers.

At Hazratbal shrine, Eid prayers are scheduled to be offered at 10:30am. “All arrangements have been put on place at Hazratbal and other shrines managed by J&K Muslim Wakf Board,” said GR Sufi, vice chairman Wakaf Board.

Governor greets people

Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his greeting message, the Governor has prayed to the Almighty to keep the humanity firm in its faith and good deeds and bless people with a good life.

He has expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions.

Abdullas greet people

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended warm greeting to the people.

In his message, Dr Farooq has hoped that the Eid ul Fitr will be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity in our state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to people. May this Eid bring happiness and God’s endless blessings to us, I wish Eid Mubarak to all,” he said in his message.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his message said: “The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of month-long fasting, is to express our thanks to Almighty Allah for giving us courage to observe fast in the month of Ramadhan and rededicate ourselves to truthfulness, sincerity, self-control, and patience showing complete obedience to Allah.”

Mehbooba Mufti greets people

In her message, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti “hoped this Eid brings along everlasting peace, happiness and prosperity to the people of the state”.

She has prayed that the month-long fasting and the night-long supplications of the faithful are accepted and rewarded by the Almighty. She hoped the spirit of generosity, discipline and piety generated through the holy month is carried hereafter by people in their daily lives as well.

Mehbooba appealed people not to forget the orphans, widows and destitute during the festivities of Eid.

On the occasion, Mehbooba also prayed for communal harmony, brotherhood and upholding human values in the State.

Mirwaiz greets people

Jammu Kashmir Muttaheda Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) chief and Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq has extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah and the Muslims worldwide.

In his message, Mirwaiz has said if the message of Eid-ul-Fitr was followed in letter and spirit, it would help the entire world blossom and that in reality only those people deserved to be felicitated who tried to follow the message of holy Quran and fulfill their duties during the month of Ramadhan.

Shrines brace for rainy Eid, prayers cancelled at Eidgah

Major shrines in Srinagar are bracing for a rainy Eid by readying halls, verandas and other covered spaces for prayers.

Weather officials have predicted rain on Eid, which is being celebrated in Kashmir on Wednesday. Heavy overnight rain has also forced shrine officials to make arrangements because prayers at Eidgah, where the largest congregation was expected and which is soaking wet, have been cancelled.

At the Syed Sahab Shrine at Sonwar, where VIPs and other dignitaries offer prayers, a tent had been set up in the garden to hundreds of devotees expected for Eid prayers. But the overnight rain left the tent unfit for prayers.

Nasir Ahmad, a manager at Syed Sahib Shrine, said the people would have to pray inside the shrine if it rains on Wednesday.

This time, because of rain forecast, authorities have refrained from installing tents at several traditional Eid prayer venues.

Ghulam Hassan, a supervisor at the Dastageer Sahib shrine at Khanyar, said that in case of rain people would offer prayers inside the shrine and the adjacent mosque.

Vice-chairman Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board GR Sufi said, “The Auqaf Jamia has cancelled the Eid prayers at Eidgah because the overnight rains have turned the ground wet. But at Hazratbal and other major shrines, if the weather remains pleasant, people will offer prayers in open spaces as well. But if it rains then the people have to pray inside the shrine.”