Eid-ul-Fitr today

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed sighting of moon and announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 24 across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said ample number of testimonies were received from various districts about the sighting of Shawwal moon.

Greeting people on the Eid-ul-Fitr, he appealed Muslims to celebrate Eid with austerity and help the poor and downtrodden.

This year, there would be no congregational Eid prayers amid COVID19 crises.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in other states except J&K on Monday as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jamia Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.

Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee of Pakistan Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Saturday announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal, saying Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Sunday.

He made the announcement at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the committee held in Karachi.