Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir would be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, marking culmination of the holy month of Ramadhan.

J&K’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam, confirmed sighting of moon and announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 13 across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that ample testimonies were received from various districts of J&K about the sighting of Shawwal moon.

The Grand Mufti made the announcement around 11:50 PM. The J&K Muslim Personal Law Board meeting presided over by Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam took more than five hours, delaying the final announcement till mid-night about sighting of moon.

Greeting people on the Eid-ul-Fitr, he appealed Muslims to celebrate Eid with austerity and help downtrodden in whatever manner they can as per their financial capacity.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of month-long Ramadan. This year, the Ramadhan had 29 days.

This year, there will be no congregational Eid prayers at historic Eidgah, Jamia Masjid, and Hazratbal as a preventive measure against COVID19.

No large gathering would take place anywhere as administration and Islamic scholars have urged upon people to avoid large religious and social gatherings.

However, Muslims would offer Eid prayers in local Masjids while adhering to COVID19 SOPs— wearing mask and maintaining social distancing.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has announced suspension of regular prayers for time being at the Masjids and shrines affiliated to it in Kashmir as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It has also announced that no congregational prayers would be held at Hazratbal and other Masjids and shrines managed by it.