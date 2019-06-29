Elaborate electricity, medical facilities in place

The authorities have put in place adequate arrangements for the Amarnathyatra on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Baltal route to Amarnath is the shortest as the pilgrims can reach the cave shrine after a 14-km trek and come back in a single day.

Official sources said that besides elaborated security arrangements, all other arrangements including sanitation, water, electricity, medical facilities have been put in place.

An official said that joint control room functioning 24×7 has been set up at Baltal which would be attended by all representatives of different departments for quick services to yatris besides keep liaison with District Administration.

He said that like every year transit camps have been set up for the pilgrims at Sumbal and Manigam areas.

Talking to Greater Kashmir additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal who is also the officiating deputy commissioner Ganderbal said that all the required arrangements have been made for the yatra.

The ADDC said that no unregistered pilgrim will be allowed to proceed towards base camp, adding that some checking points established by police ahead of the base camp will ensure that no unregistered yatri is allowed to move ahead.